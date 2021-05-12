Rage Fan Achieves Market Cap of $873,595.71 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $873,595.71 and approximately $10,186.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00612011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.56 or 0.01257089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.25 or 0.01023729 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,400,000 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

