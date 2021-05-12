RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $52.57 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,959,917 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

