Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0591

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $1.04 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.06 or 0.01220099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00034526 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

