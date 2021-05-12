RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $169.65 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,441,684 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

