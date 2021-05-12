Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 270,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,586,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Range Resources by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

