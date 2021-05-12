Rapidz Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $51,455.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

