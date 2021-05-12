Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $178,160.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.