Raymond James Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$79.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBA traded down C$5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$73.36. The company had a trading volume of 273,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,869. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

