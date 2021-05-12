Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,354.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

