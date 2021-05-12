Raymond James Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $117.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,069,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

