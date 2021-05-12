Raymond James Raises Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $510.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 189,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 77,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

