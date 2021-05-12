Raymond James Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $65.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 91,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

