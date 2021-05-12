Raymond James Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $65.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 91,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
