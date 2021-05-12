Raymond James Reiterates C$7.00 Price Target for Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) received a C$7.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 139,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

