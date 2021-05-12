Raymond James Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $57.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 7,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

