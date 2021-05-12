Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 11,291 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

