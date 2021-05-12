Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,277 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

