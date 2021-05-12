Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 78 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,247.68 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2,178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

