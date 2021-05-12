Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

