Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 471 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $617.20 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $686.23 and a 200-day moving average of $668.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,153 shares of company stock valued at $72,646,169 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

