Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Motors by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

