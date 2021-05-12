Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

