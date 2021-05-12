Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.77 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

NTR stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

