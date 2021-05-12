Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

