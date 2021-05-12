Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4,086.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiserv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.