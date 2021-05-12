Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.02 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

