Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.