Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

