Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,729 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.