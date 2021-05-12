Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in BCE by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BCE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.