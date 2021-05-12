Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,758 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.