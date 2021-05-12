Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,630 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.