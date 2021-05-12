Raymond James Upgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to “Strong-Buy”

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

