Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 59,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

