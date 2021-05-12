Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.28. 6,015,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,599. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

