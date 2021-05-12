RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
