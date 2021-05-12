RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

