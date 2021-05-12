Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Margaret Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

Reading International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 21,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

