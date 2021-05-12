RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$15.50 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RNWK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 1,836,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

