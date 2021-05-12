Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXA (CS)

AXA (EPA: CS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.30 ($27.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – AXA was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CS opened at €22.57 ($26.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.34. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.