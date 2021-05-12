Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS: BOSSY) recently:

5/6/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/6/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/6/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/5/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

4/15/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/31/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

3/18/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is 1.49%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

