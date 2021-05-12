Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Landstar System (LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00.

4/13/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2021 – Landstar System had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $171.44. 258,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.45. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $101.14 and a one year high of $182.63.

Get Landstar System Inc alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.