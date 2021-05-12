Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
- 4/27/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
- 4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
