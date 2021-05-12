Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

