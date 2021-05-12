Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC):

5/4/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/3/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,903,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

