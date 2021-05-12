Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HFG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €102.70 ($120.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €96.40 ($113.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – HelloFresh had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 4/19/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR HFG traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Wednesday, hitting €64.48 ($75.86). 907,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh SE has a fifty-two week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.64.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

