RED (RED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $450,949.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $450,949.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00644171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002479 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.