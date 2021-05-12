Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.