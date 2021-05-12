Redfin Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

Redfin stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.