Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

RDFN opened at $54.25 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

