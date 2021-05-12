Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

Shares of RDFN traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 46,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,103. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.87.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

