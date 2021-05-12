Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

