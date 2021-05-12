Render Token Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $106.81 million and $10.65 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00086284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.63 or 0.01176510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00114327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061038 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,484,510 coins and its circulating supply is 156,483,544 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

